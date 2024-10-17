A moment in history comes to the stage with Million Dollar Quartet at Lone Tree Arts Center

Don't miss the music, fun and history in "Million Dollar Quartet" at Lone Tree Arts Center

On December 4th, 1956, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Cark Perkins, and Johnny Cash met up at Sun Records Studios in Memphis, Tennessee. They were all there for different reasons but ended up sitting in to jam together. The engineer kept the tape rolling and the Million Dollar Quartet was born. In 2010, that moment in history was made into a Broadway musical, which is now playing at the Lone Tree Arts Center.

Sun Record Studios

The play dramatizes that session when rock 'n' roll was in its infancy and four music pioneers were not too big to just jam.

"There's a little bit of finessing in terms of the dramatic arc, but for the most part it's a pretty accurate viewpoint in history, for sure," said Dominique Scott, who is Music Artistic Director for the production.

Scott also plays the eccentric Jerry Lee Lewis.

"In this show, he's at the beginning of his career. He's a young kid. He's excited. He wants to prove to the world that he's the best," Scott explained.

He's performed this show more than 300 times, and he says it's the music that makes it fun.

"It's an honor especially when you know how meaningful the music is to a lot of people," he said.

The score is the soundtrack of a generation. The book captures a moment before each of the artists made his mark on popular music.

"It's a great way for many people to reconnect with their youth," Scott added.

"Million Dollar Quartet" takes audiences back to a simpler time.

"Million Dollar Quartet" is playing on the Main Stage at the Lone Tree Arts Center from October 17 – October 27, 2024.