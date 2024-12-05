Mile High Holidays in full swing across Downtown Denver

Denver is the home to hundreds of holiday events throughout the month of December. Most of them are family friendly, and some of them are even free. Light displays are among the most popular attractions, and there are immersive ones at Denver Zoo, Botanic Gardens, Elitch Garden, and the Mile High Tree.

You can have fun while you shop at Cherry Creek North's Winter Wanderland, the Mistletoe Market on the Dairy Block, or at the Christkindl Market at Civic Center Park.

There are traditional holiday performances like Colorado Ballet's "The Nutcracker" and the Denver Theatre Company's "A Christmas Carol." This doesn't even scratch the surface of all the things to do, and this year VISIT Denver has even added a new attraction.

"We introduced something called the Mile High Drone Shows. It started on November 22nd. We are running 40 straight nights of holiday themed drone shows over the skies of Downtown Denver. It's been such an instant hit. People have been congregating in public parks and going to some of the rooftop bars," said Justin Bresler, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for VISIT Denver.

Mile High Drone Show CBS

400 drones take flight at 7 p.m. every evening for a 15-minute show that features a lot of iconic Denver landmarks. The drones fly 400 feet up in the air and are spread across 500 feet, making the show visible throughout Downtown.

"I like when they did the Union Station with the clock. That was pretty cool," said one young viewer when the initial show was over.

There is so much to see and enjoy during the holidays, it might be worth considering a staycation Downtown.

"We have nearly 40 hotels that are partners of ours. They're offering up special deals during the holidays, so it can really make it fun and affordable for families," Bresler explained.

VISIT Denver has gathered information about all the hundreds of holiday happenings in one easy to use spot: MileHighHolidays.com.

Mile High Holidays doesn't just end on December 31st. It goes all the way through the end of the National Western Stock Show in January - the traditional end of the holidays in Denver.