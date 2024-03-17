Mikaela Shiffrin named Colorado's Sportswoman of the Year

Sports Women of Colorado held its 50th-anniversary awards celebration on Sunday where Mikaela Shiffrin was named the state's Sportswoman of the Year.

Hundreds of people attended the event at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center with female athletes, teams, coaches, and contributors celebrated.

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates on the podium after winning an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom race, in Are, Sweden, Friday, March 10, 2023. Shiffrin has won her record-tying 86th World Cup race with victory in a giant slalom, matched the overall record set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark 34 years ago. Alessandro Trovati / AP

The Vail native received the award for her 2023 season when she recorded her 87th win in the World Cup to reset the record for most victories. She is also the winningest alpine skier of all time and a Sportswomen of Colorado Hall of Famer.

She spoke to the crowd from Europe saying, "I just want to say congratulations to all the nominees and all the recipients tonight," she said. "It's so meaningful for me to be recognized as Sportswoman of the Year, again! On the 50th anniversary. So, thank you so much for this honor."

This is Shiffrin's been named Sportswoman of the Year. She was selected by members of the Colorado sports media.