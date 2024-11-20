Colorado man arrested in Denver, charged with sexual assault of boss's 14-year-old daughter
A Colorado man was allowing an employee to stay in the basement of his Jefferson County home when that employee forced himself on top of the man's 14-year-old daughter, according to sheriff's office investigators. He was arrested in Denver on Tuesday.
Jesus Alberto Pereira Castillo, 20, was in court on Wednesday and has been charged with third-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Few details of the incident or investigation were immediately available, but the alleged sexual assault occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 29. Castillo was staying in the basement of his boss's home on a temporary basis.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Castillo was located in Denver on Tuesday and arrested without incident.
He's being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.