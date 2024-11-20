Watch CBS News
Colorado man arrested in Denver, charged with sexual assault of boss's 14-year-old daughter

A Colorado man was allowing an employee to stay in the basement of his Jefferson County home when that employee forced himself on top of the man's 14-year-old daughter, according to sheriff's office investigators. He was arrested in Denver on Tuesday.

Jesus Alberto Pereira Castillo, 20, was in court on Wednesday and has been charged with third-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child. 

Few details of the incident or investigation were immediately available, but the alleged sexual assault occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 29. Castillo was staying in the basement of his boss's home on a temporary basis.

jesus-alberto-pereira-castillo.png
Jesus Alberto Pereira Castillo Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Castillo was located in Denver on Tuesday and arrested without incident.

He's being held in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

