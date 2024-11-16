Leader of auto thefts from Colorado airport lots sentenced to prison

A 25-year-old man who police believe oversaw the theft of dozens of vehicles from the parking lots at Denver International Airport recently pleaded guilty and received a 20-year prison sentence.

David Nava-Delgado led a "prolific" group that stole at least 59 vehicles from DIA lots between February 2022 and March 2023, according to prosecutors. The group often took Ford F-150 Raptors which they drove into the fronts of businesses to steal ATMs. They attempted or completed this type of burglary 31 times, per prosecutors.

The group also stole vehicles in Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Boulder, Denver, Jefferson County and Logan County. Jeep Grand Cherokees, Dodge Challengers and Dodge Chargers were also popular models to the thieves. Typically, the group used reprogrammed key fobs to access the vehicles. Once inside and underway, they would also disable the vehicle's GPS tracking system to avoid apprehension, per prosecutors.

Nava-Delgado escaped authorities several times. He once led police on a high-speed chase while driving a stolen Grand Cherokee. Other members of his crew were alongside in a stolen F-150 and jumped in Nava-Delgado's Jeep, leaving behind handguns, blank sets of keys and key fobs inside the Ford.

Nava-Delgado was also identified as the driver of a stolen Dodge Charger that was used as a getaway car in the course of a burglary.

He was also connected to a stolen Ford F-150 crash in Thornton. The driver of that truck fled the scene, but Nava-Delgado's DNA was found on the airbag, according to prosecutors. Again, a stash of vehicle keys and key fobs was found in the truck.

David Nava-Delgado, recently sentenced to 20 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office

In October 2023, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office -- which serves Adams and Broomfield Counties -- the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority and the CATPA Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force announced a 121-count indictment against Nava-Delgado and a dozen other alleged thieves.

"Someone should be able to leave a car at the airport, go on a trip, return and not be worried that their car won't be in the parking lot when they get back," 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason told CBS News Colorado at that time.

CBS News Colorado spoke to one traveler whose Ford F-350 was stolen from the airport East Economy Lot during the time Nava-Delgado's group was active.

"I always felt like it was a safe place," Chad Raabe said. "I mean, I guess now I see it as false advertising - the barricade arm and you got the license plate reader you get the picture of the license plate and they advertise a safe place to park 24/7 surveillance, all this stuff."

Chad Raabe's Ford F-350 that was stolen from a Denver International Airport parking lot in 2023. Chad Raabe

The recent arrests appear to be working, at least statistically. According to data from the Colorado Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force, or C-MATT, there has been a 28% reduction in motor vehicle thefts statewide from 2023 to 2024. There has also been a 30% decrease in the Denver Metro area year over year as well as a 55% decrease at Denver International Airport.

"This defendant was a principal player in a massive scheme to steal cars from Denver International Airport and now he's going to prison," Mason stated after Nava-Delgado's sentencing. "When Colorado saw a massive increase in motor vehicle thefts, we set out to curb the spike – and we've succeeded."

"The severity of the sentence given to David Nava-Delgado demonstrates the magnitude of the harm he and his associates caused the greater Denver community," added C-MATT Commander John Pickard.

Nava-Delgado pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to one count of organized crime and two counts of felony auto theft. He will serve his 20-year sentence at the same time he serves another COCCA (organized crime) conviction in Larimer County which the Colorado Attorney General's Office brought against him.

Last week, Texas authorities announced the arrest of the ringleader of a group who's blamed for 52 auto thefts from the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport. The value of the vehicles stolen amounted to nearly $5 million, according to police. According to court documents, the thieves would change Vehicle Identification Numbers, illegally retitle the cars and then sell them, often taking them across the border to Mexico. The operation was referred to as nationwide.

When asked if there was a connection to Colorado's group, a U.S. Department of Justice's Colorado District spokesperson refused to comment.

Marc Morales-Cisneros is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 22. He faces 8-20 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office

Jorge Cadena-Lujan was recently sentenced to 12 years in prison. 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office

Carlos Nava-Delgado was recently sentenced to 12.5 years in prison. 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office

Rene Ruiz-Ochoa was recently sentenced to 24 years in prison. 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office

Cesar Poblano was recently sentenced to 33 days in jail and four years of probation. 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office

Brian Valladares was recently sentenced to 30 days in jail and four years of probation. However, he has violated the terms of his probation and, according to the district attorney's office, a warrant for his arrest has been issued. 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office

Rodrigo Perez-Gonzalez was recently sentenced to 12.5 years in prison. 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office

Cruz Cordova was recently sentenced to six years in prison. 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office

Jose Merino-Ramos was sentenced to six years in prison. 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office

Stephanie Reza-Ramos was recently sentenced to 9 years in prison. 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office

Alejandro Silva-Vasquez is not in custody and has an active warrant. 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office

Hector Escalera-Hernandez is not in custody and has an active warrant. 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office