Colorado Rockies announce Kyle Freeland will start in their season opener

The Colorado Rockies announced on Tuesday that Kyle Freeland will be their starting pitcher in their season opener.

Kyle Freeland of the Colorado Rockies poses for a portrait during photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 22, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Steph Chambers / Getty Images

The game will be played on March 28 at Chase Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"To be able to be told by your skipper that you're going to be the guy that's starting the first game of the season, it's an honor," Freeland said in a video released by the team. "I definitely don't take it lightly. It's great to know and have that feeling that you've accomplished something that only a handful of guys get to do on a consistent basis."

Freeland is a left-handed pitcher who grew up in Denver and has been pitching for his hometown team since 2016. This will be his third career opening day start.

The Rockies home opener at Coors Field is on April 5.