No. 11 Colorado women look to "get back to Buffs basketball" after recent losses

The No. 11 ranked Colorado women's basketball team is heading to the West Coast for its final Pac-12 road trip. It will be a a tough test for the Buffs with games against two other highly ranked teams -- No. 7 USC and No. 12 UCLA.

Head coach JR Payne of the Colorado Buffaloes talks with her team during a timeout against the Utah Utes at the Jon M Huntsman Center on Feb.16, 2024 in Salt Lake City. Chris Gardner / Getty Images

The Buffs are chomping at the bit for a bounceback stretch. The women's team fell out of the Top 10 rankings this week for the first time since the preseason poll following back-to-back losses to Oregon State and Utah.

After the heartbreaker to the Utes, head coach JR Payne was heated -- maybe the most animated she has been seen after a loss. She wasn't mad the Buffs lost, but rather why they lost.

Payne says she felt like her team didn't play the right way, so getting back to Buffs basketball -- starting with Friday night against USC -- has been the main focus.

"We just need to be better at doing what we're supposed to do. So really trying to keep it simple, be very black and white in what's working, what's not working," Payne said. "We have everything we need, but if we're not maxxing out, you know, then every team in the league is good enough to beat you, so just kind of refocusing on all those things."