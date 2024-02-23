Watch CBS News
Sports

No. 11 Colorado women look to "get back to Buffs basketball" after recent losses

By Jack Lowenstein, Romi Bean

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado women's basketball team prepares for games on West Coast
Colorado women's basketball team prepares for games on West Coast 00:52

The No. 11 ranked Colorado women's basketball team is heading to the West Coast for its final Pac-12 road trip. It will be a a tough test for the Buffs with games against two other highly ranked teams -- No. 7 USC and No. 12 UCLA.

Colorado v Utah
Head coach JR Payne of the Colorado Buffaloes talks with her team during a timeout against the Utah Utes at the Jon M Huntsman Center on Feb.16, 2024 in Salt Lake City. Chris Gardner / Getty Images

The Buffs are chomping at the bit for a bounceback stretch. The women's team fell out of the Top 10 rankings this week for the first time since the preseason poll following back-to-back losses to Oregon State and Utah.

After the heartbreaker to the Utes, head coach JR Payne was heated -- maybe the most animated she has been seen after a loss. She wasn't mad the Buffs lost, but rather why they lost.

Payne says she felt like her team didn't play the right way, so getting back to Buffs basketball -- starting with Friday night against USC -- has been the main focus.

"We just need to be better at doing what we're supposed to do. So really trying to keep it simple, be very black and white in what's working, what's not working," Payne said. "We have everything we need, but if we're not maxxing out, you know, then every team in the league is good enough to beat you, so just kind of refocusing on all those things."

Jack Lowenstein

Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS News Colorado.

First published on February 23, 2024 / 6:49 AM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.