Jamal Murray's half-court shot before half in Game 4 win an example of Nuggets "not holding themselves back"

The Western Conference Semifinals is all tied up after four games. That's a sentence most basketball fans probably wouldn't have expected to be reading after the thrashing the Denver Nuggets got on their home court in Game 2.

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets takes a shot over Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Target Center on May 12, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. David Berding / Getty Images

"Game 2 definitely woke us up," said Denver point guard Jamal Murray of the 106-80 loss to Minnesota. "We realized we can't hold ourselves back."

Murray and the Nuggets definitely weren't holding themselves back in Game 4. After bouncing back in Game 3 following two home losses, the defending champions knew they would have to play exceptionally Sunday to avoid a 3-1 hole in the series against the Timberwolves. They did.

There were plenty of big moments in Denver's 115-107 win, but the eight points the team scored over the last 20 seconds of the second quarter had to be the biggest. The run to close the half stunned the Wolves fans and it was capped off by a monster half-court buzzer beater by Murray.

The Nuggets were ahead by double digits during the second quarter but saw that deficit get whittled to seven points on a 3-pointer by Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards. Denver guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope then hit a 3-pointer and Edwards lost control of the ball on his drive into the lane. Michael Porter Jr. answered with a fast-break dunk off the outlet pass by Nikola Jokic. Then after Minnesota's Nickeil Alexander-Walker desperately inbounded the ball for the Timberwolves toward Jaden McDaniels, Murray swooped in for the finishing touch. He scooped up the errant inbounds pass near the sideline, rebalanced his body after carefully keeping his feet in and launched a 55-foot shot.

Murray crouched down for some extra coaxing of his heave from behind the half-court line, watched the ball sail on track toward the basket and -- swish. 15 point lead for Denver at the half.

Murray's strong play continued in the second half, and the Nuggets pushed back every time the Timberwolves tried to get the lead.

Game 5 will take place on Tuesday night in Denver. So far the road team has won every game this series. The Nuggets will do their best to reverse that trend.

"You hate to use the phrase 'woke a sleeping giant,' because the Nuggets had no choice but to wake up. It certainly seems, however, that the Nuggets have seized back momentum along with home-court advantage as the series shifts to Game 5," Colin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports wrote.