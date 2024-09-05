Watch CBS News
In-N-Out Burger is opening two new locations in the Denver metro area

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Fast food chain In-N-Out Burger is opening two new locations in the Denver metro area. That brings the number of locations in Colorado to 11.

 The new restaurants will be on West 52nd Avenue in Arvada and on Twenty Mile Road in Parker.

The first two stores in Colorado opened in November 2020.

Earlier this year the hamburger chain came in at No. 6 on a 100 Best Places to Work list from the company Glassdoor. The report stated that In-N-Out Burger provided its employees with superior compensation and benefits.

