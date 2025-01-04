Icy runways delay Kansas City Chiefs' flight to Denver for game against Broncos

Icy runways at the Kansas City International Airport (MCI) almost spelled trouble for Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 10: John Franklin-Myers #98 of the Denver Broncos sacks Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. David Eulitt / Getty Images

MCI posted on X Saturday afternoon, stating the airfield was closed to flight operations "due to rapid ice accumulation." This left the Chief's flight stranded while they waited for the airfield to be cleared. According to CBS Sports, the airport closure was due to a major winter storm in the area. The National Weather Service forecast blizzard-like conditions starting Saturday afternoon.

After an hour and a half Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced that crews "successfully treated airfield surfaces and the runways and taxiways" and flight operations were restored.

The Cheif's plane was delayed two hours and 43 minutes from its scheduled departure and is scheduled to arrive at Denver International Airport at 5:43 p.m. Their chartered jet was the first to depart the airport.

The Broncos will take their last shot to reach the playoffs when they face off against the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.