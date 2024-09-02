Here's how to vote for the best food at Empower Field at Mile High

A competition is on this football season, except this one aims to determine the best stadium and stadium food. Empower Field at Mile High -- home of the Denver Broncos -- is in the running and now you can vote to help decide the winners.

With a capacity of over 76,000 and 1.7 million square feet of space, Mile High is one of the largest stadiums in the NFL. In addition to concession stands on each deck, the stadium boasts

Michael Sanguinetti, senior executive chef, talks about the new club enhancements and food offerings at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the Denver Broncos who open up their NFL football preseason schedule this week, during a media tour Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Denver. David Zalubowski / AP

Fans will have the opportunity to decide the top 10 options in several categories and can vote once per day in each category at www.10best.com/awards.

Voting will close on Monday, Sept. 30 at 9:59 a.m. and the winners will be announced on Wednesday, Oct. 9.