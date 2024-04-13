How big is the Masters purse, and how much prize money does the winner get?

Jim Nantz previews The Masters Jim Nantz previews The Masters 05:22

A low score at the Masters at Augusta means a high payout for professional golfers.

Last year, tournament winner John Rahm took home a $3.2 million payout in prize money, a nice chunk of the tournament's total $18 million purse.

The remainder of the purse was split among 50 golfers, with the tournament's two runners-up taking home $1.6 mililon each in prize money. Only three golfers earned seven figures, based on how they placed.

In 2022, the tournament's purse totaled $15 million, with winner Scottie Scheffler taking home $2.7 million.

The purse for the 2024 competition at Augusta will be announced Saturday, according to tournament representatives. Following tradition, it is announced during, as opposed to in advance of the tournament.

In 2023, the breakdown was as follows. Notably, amateurs do not earn money to compete.

Purse: $18 million

Winner: $3.24 million

Second Place (two players tied): $1.58 million

Fourth Place (three players tied): $744,000

Seventh Place (two players tied): $580,500

Ninth Place: $522,000

Tenth place: $432,000

The first year the masters was played, in 1934, the purse was $5,000 and the winner took home $1,500.