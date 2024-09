Two homes catch fire in Colorado's Highlands Ranch, another threatened

Two homes caught fire on Thursday afternoon in Highlands Ranch in Douglas County and were heavily damaged.

Update: Fire extension to 2 single family homes. Occupants in both homes safely evacuated and no injuries are reported. pic.twitter.com/OCExJdYCt5 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 12, 2024

The homes are located on Woodrose Lane next to Plum Valley Park.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue in the southern part of the Denver metro area, no one was hurt. Residents of the homes got out safely.