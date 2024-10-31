Greeley police investigate shooting in hospital parking lot in Northern Colorado

Police in Greeley investigated a shooting in the UCHealth Greeley Hospital parking lot on Thursday morning. Deputies from the Weld County Sheriff's Office were also investigating a separate incident in a different city.

Police in Greeley told CBS News Colorado that officers responded to the hospital, located at 6767 West 29th Street, on reports of a shooting in the parking lot. Investigators said initially there were rumors of an active shooter situation but said that was not the case and that the shooting is being investigated as an isolated incident.

Police cordoned off the parking lot surrounding the hospital with crime scene tape.

Police don't have a suspect or suspect information.

Out of an abundance of caution, UCHealth was locked down for a time but police said there was no active threat at the hospital. That lockdown has since been lifted.

Investigators said the McNitt Street location in Evans is being investigated as a separate incident and cannot confirm the two are connected. CBS News Colorado Your Reporter Dillon Thomas said SWAT and police, along with fire crews were outside a house in Evans.

Investigators have K9 officers on scene as well as drones that have been deployed.

"There were at least three hoses that I saw and they were squirting high in the air. I didn't know at the time the house was on fire too but it wouldn't surprise me with how big the flames were coming out of that car," said neighbor Tony Diederick.

UCHealth released this statement to CBS News Colorado: Earlier this morning, there was situation in the parking lot at UCHealth Greeley Hospital. We are working closely with Greeley Police, who think this may be an isolated case of domestic violence. While we don't believe there is an ongoing threat, we have extra security on campus to ensure the safety of our patients, visitors, staff and providers. Please contact Greeley Police for additional information.