Fort Collins police arrest Lincoln Middle School teacher on sexual assault on a child charges

A Fort Collins school teacher from Lincoln Middle School is facing sexual assault charges. 50-year-old Evan King is accused of inappropriately touching students. KIng is now on administrative leave with Poudre School District.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

Detectives identified two young girls following a four-month investigation. Police say there have been multiple witnesses.

King is charged with 3 counts of sexual assault on a child by a person of trust, and one count of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust with a pattern of sexual abuse.

"Parents expect that the wellbeing of their child is held in highest regard by those appointed to positions of trust. This is an intolerable abuse of his responsibility as an educator and we are saddened by the prospect there may be more victims," said FCPS Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky.

King is a teacher and assistant track coach at Lincoln Middle School. He has been a teacher with PSD for approximately 9 years.

Detectives are concerned there may be more victims or witnesses of criminal behavior similar to inappropriate touching or comments made by King. Anyone who believes they are a victim or have additional information related to this type of behavior please contact Detective Justin Butler at 970.221.6340.