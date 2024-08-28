How to watch: Valor Christian vs. Regis Jesuit on "Football Friday" on CBS News Colorado stream

Starting Friday, Aug. 30, and through the fall season, CBS News Colorado will stream a state high school game every week on Friday at 7 p.m. The first of the "First Friday" games will feature a matchup between rivals the Valor Christian Eagles and the Regis Jesuit Raiders.

You can watch on your connected TV through the CBS News app and select CBS News Colorado. It will also be available to watch on your phone through the app, on our website, CBSColorado.com, or on your favorite streaming service. Just search CBS News Colorado.

Leading up to the game, Your Reporters will have a story from one of the schools featured in the game and will also be there among fans to prior to kickoff.

Your Reporter Justin Adams is also scheduled to announce some of the 10 games, including our very first on Aug. 30.

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 30: Regis Jesuit High School at Valor Christian High School

Sept. 6: Columbine High School at Legend High School

Sept. 13: ThunderRidge High School at Arapahoe High School

Sept. 20: Grandview High School at Rock Canyon High School

Sept. 27: Ralson Valley High School at Valor Christian High School

Oct. 4: Arapahoe High School at Grandview High School

Oct. 11: Castle View High School at Valor Christian High School

Oct. 18: Cherry Creek High School at Eaglecrest High School

Oct. 25: Cherokee Trail High School at Arapahoe High School

Nov. 1: Grandview High School at Cherry Creek High School



CBS News Colorado can stream Football Friday games thanks to a partnership with FanVu.TV. The Colorado based sports streaming platform says it offers high-quality programming consisting of live game broadcasts, documentaries, original content, short stories, and movies.