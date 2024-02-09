Family and friends gather to mourn legendary Colorado broadcaster Larry Zimmer

Family and friends gathered on Friday to mourn Larry Zimmer, the legendary Colorado sports broadcaster who covered the Denver Broncos and University of Colorado Buffalos for over five decades.

The longtime play-by-play caller died on Jan. 21 and reportedly died while being surrounded by family at 88 years old. The Denver Broncos and the University of Colorado Buffaloes, along with countless Coloradans, mourned him on Friday.

"Zim was authentic ... as Steven said, he was humble ... that he was genuine, as a person and as a broadcaster. He was unaffected. The voice you heard, when he you heard the Buffs and the Broncos, was the voice you also heard when you went to dinner with Larry, the night before the game," said Dave Logan, voice of the Denver Broncos.

Zimmer's death was announced by KOA 850 AM and 94.1 FM, the radio station he worked at for over 25 years. The Broncos and Buffaloes issued statements on the day he died and mourned his loss, with the university calling him "the voice of the Buffaloes."

"RIP to another Colorado sports broadcasting legend," said Vic Lombardi. "Another voice of my childhood. A pro's pro — Larry Zimmer."

Zimmer served as the color commentator for the Broncos from 1971 to 1989 before handling play-by-play responsibilities from 1990 to 1996. He called more than 500 Broncos games, including 20 postseason games and four Super Bowls.

A voice that brought to life some of our franchise's most iconic moments.



A look back at some of Larry Zimmer's legendary radio calls: pic.twitter.com/om5TpYKlTV — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 21, 2024

At CU alone, he called 486 football games, including 22 bowls and 525 men's basketball games. He also called for the University of Michigan and Colorado State University, raising his overall total between college sports and the NFL to over 1,100 games.

CU athletic director Rick George has called Zimmer "a CU institution."

"His voice was synonymous with our athletic program, and he was most beloved by our coaches, players and fans," he said in a statement. "Whether it was calling games on KOA or serving as a master of ceremonies for many of our functions, Larry Zimmer was CU. He is truly a part of our overall athletic history. We will miss Zimm and our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

CBS4's Jeff Todd with former KOA broadcaster Larry Zimmer (credit: CBS)

In addition to calling games, Zimmer was an adjunct professor of broadcasting at CU for 11 years.

Born in New Orleans, Zimmer attended LSU and the University of Missouri. He served two years in the U.S. Army and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal.

As an Army veteran, Zimmer will receive a military funeral at Fort Logan Cemetery in Denver.

Zimmer's family asks that people donate to Opera Colorado or the Larry and Brigitte Zimmer Sports Announcing Endowed Scholarship at the University of Colorado in lieu of giving flowers.