Enrollment dropping in public schools across Colorado

Fewer students are enrolled in public schools across Colorado, according to data from the state's October 2024 student count released by the Colorado Department of Education. The data shows a slight decline in Pre-K through 12 student enrollment with a total of 881,065 students.

That's a decrease of 0.1% compared to October 2023. Education officials say the enrollment trend in Colorado mirrors larger national declines in student enrollment. Colorado's enrollment numbers have steadily decreased over the last five years, except for a bump in enrollment post-pandemic in 2021. Before the pandemic, the state experienced nearly 30 years of enrollment increases.

CBS

The largest enrollment declines are in the early elementary grades with 3,204 fewer students in pre-kindergarten through second grades than the prior year. Most grade-level cohorts continue to increase in enrollment, according to the data.

Colorado saw an increase of 2,039 students enrolled in the 11th and 12th grades and 1,401 in the fifth and sixth grades compared to 2023.

Colorado Department of Education

"We know that parents have many options for their child's education, and public schools in Colorado and across the country are working hard to improve student engagement and strengthen relationships with their students, families and communities. We are committed to supporting our schools and districts in ensuring Colorado families have access to high-quality learning experiences," said Colorado Education Commissioner Susana Cordova in a statement.

The highest enrollment increases were for Hispanic students with 8,722 more students than the prior year, according to the data. Enrollment growth for Hispanic students totalled 26,974 students in the last decade. Education officials said this mirrors Colorado's larger demographic trends, which also shows steady growth in the state's Hispanic population over the past two decades.

In December 2024, Legislative Council staff told the Joint Budget Committee that enrollment numbers were buoyed in 2024 by thousands of students who just immigrated to the country. The staff projected that enrollment could decline further if the federal government carries out plans to deport undocumented immigrants, and if housing affordability drives more families to leave Colorado.