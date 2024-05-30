NBA insider reports brother of Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon dies in Oregon crash

Drew Gordon, the older brother of Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, died following a car crash in Clackamas County, Oregon. He was 33 years old, NBA Insider Shams Charania reported Thursday evening.

Drew Gordon has passed away in a car accident at 33 years old. Gordon played nine games for the 76ers in the 2014-15 season and has played professionally in US and abroad since college ball at New Mexico and UCLA. Drew is the older brother of Nuggets F Aaron Gordon. RIP. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 31, 2024

Charania posted on X the 33-year-old former NBA player died on Thursday after the crash.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Drew Gordon #30 of the Philadelphia 76ers attempts to dribble around Mason Plumlee #1 of the Brooklyn Nets in a preseason game at the Barclays Center on October 20, 2014 in New York City.

The Clackamas Sheriff's Office also posted a message that confirmed the deadly crash response in Oregon.

Gordon played for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014-15 and appeared in nine NBA games for the team. He played college basketball at both New Mexico and UCLA.

TRAFFIC ALERT: S Springwater Rd is CLOSED between S Bakers Ferry Rd & S Hattan Rd due to a fatal crash. The roadway will be closed for several hours while the investigation is underway. Please avoid the area. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/Uc5x4SgEpz — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) May 30, 2024