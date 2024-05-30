NBA insider reports brother of Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon dies in Oregon crash

Drew Gordon, the older brother of Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, died following a car crash in Clackamas County, Oregon. He was 33 years old, NBA Insider Shams Charania reported Thursday evening.
Charania posted on X the 33-year-old former NBA player died on Thursday after the crash.
The Clackamas Sheriff's Office also posted a message that confirmed the deadly crash response in Oregon.
Gordon played for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014-15 and appeared in nine NBA games for the team. He played college basketball at both New Mexico and UCLA.
