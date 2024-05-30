Watch CBS News
Sports

NBA insider reports brother of Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon dies in Oregon crash

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

NBA insider reports brother of Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon dies in Oregon crash
NBA insider reports brother of Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon dies in Oregon crash 00:33

Drew Gordon, the older brother of Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, died following a car crash in Clackamas County, Oregon. He was 33 years old, NBA Insider Shams Charania reported Thursday evening.

Charania posted on X the 33-year-old former NBA player died on Thursday after the crash.  

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Drew Gordon #30 of the Philadelphia 76ers attempts to dribble around Mason Plumlee #1 of the Brooklyn Nets in a preseason game at the Barclays Center on October 20, 2014 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Alex Goodlett / Getty Images

The Clackamas Sheriff's Office also posted a message that confirmed the deadly crash response in Oregon.

Gordon played for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014-15 and appeared in nine NBA games for the team. He played college basketball at both New Mexico and UCLA.  

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is a digital media producer in the CBS Colorado newsroom. He writes and edits articles on a variety of topics, but they are usually breaking news, weather, sports and developing stories.

First published on May 30, 2024 / 10:02 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.