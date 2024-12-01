Dog and 5 cats missing after garage fire southeast of Denver

Firefighters in Colorado extinguished a garage fire and the people inside the Arapahoe County home have been safely removed but two sheriff's deputies and a firefighter were evaluated for injuries. And now, South Metro Fire Rescue says a dog and five cats are unaccounted for.

The fire was first reported around noon in the 4800 block of South Gibraltar Lane in Centennial. By 1 p.m., South Metro Fire Rescue said the fire was under control and the deputies were released after being treated by medics. The fire department said the deputies rescued two kids from the backyard.

The department said firefighters were in "defensive mode" to fight what it described as a "heavy fire."

Firefighters worked to extinguish a garage fire in the 4800 block of South Gibraltar Lane on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. South Metro Fire Rescue

Photos from the scene show extensive fire and smoke damage to the garage and front door area.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation as the search for the missing animals is ongoing.