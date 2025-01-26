Denver Ruby Hill Rail Yard ski park opens for 2025 season

Denver's Ruby Hill Rail Yard ski park officially opened for the 2025 season on Sunday.

Skiers and snowboarders can try out the newly designed rails, boxes, and configurations at the park, which are designed for all skill levels from beginner to advanced. The Rail Yard is free and open to the public.

Rail Yard volunteers have been able to start making snow because of the recent cold temperatures. Winter Park Resort Director of Mountain Maintenance Bob Holme said they're happy to volunteer their support to staff the park.

"For the community of people that come in from around the state, certainly the city, to not only share their love for snow sports. But to support, we have over 30 volunteers that help maintain the park, and Parks and Recreation does the programming. So, the partnership between Parks and Rec and all the volunteers is incredibly unique."

The City of Denver said, starting Feb. 2, they will offer free rental equipment on Fridays from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. This includes snowboards, boots, helmets, and snow tubes.

Free community events at the Rail Yard will include:

Burton Mystery Series – Sat., Feb. 8, 2025

Snow Pirates Co. Event and Competition – Sat., Feb. 22, 2025

CoreNation Rail Jam – Sat., March 1, 2025

Denver Learns to Ride Day – Last Saturday before Rail Yard Closure (TBD)

Officials said they plan to keep the park open until mid-March weather permitting.

Ruby Hill Park is located off South Platte River Drive and West Florida Avenue. Authorities said the park is open from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m., and the Rail Yard is lit daily between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.