Denver Public Schools hosts inaugural Native American Student Alliance Banquet

It was a first for Denver Public Schools on Monday when the district hosted the inaugural Native American Student Alliance Banquet and Awards. The event honored the achievements, resilience, and rich cultural heritage of Native American students, staff, and members of the community.

"It's really important for them to see themselves in the place where they are learning and most importantly their second home. It's really important to look around the other tribes-- the color and beauty they bring within our schools," said Denver Public Schools Director of Activities Boris Costa-Guerra.

The awards presented represented different things, from athletics to academics to arts. All have a special meaning in the Native American community.

"Today is important because we're celebrating many students that have demonstrated their leadership their ability and most importantly their culture in the schools and today we celebrate it as a district," said Costa-Guerra.

DPS said the banquet is a testament to the importance of diversity and inclusion within the district.

The event was held at the Denver Indian Center Inc. located at 4407 Morrison Road in Denver.