Denver Nuggets will travel to Abu Dhabi to play 2 preseason games

Post-championship runs for the Avalanche and the Nuggets are very different

The Denver Nuggets will travel to Abu Dhabi to play two preseason games before the start of the 2024-25 season.

Experience the grandeur and sophistication of Abu Dhabi's skyline, a stunning vista that captures the essence of modern urban living. iStock / Getty Images Plus

They will match up against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6.

In a prepared statement, Josh Kroenke (whose family owns the Denver Nuggets) described the opportunity as a "unique experience."

"The Denver Nuggets organization couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to visit and play NBA games in Abu Dhabi this coming preseason. We look forward to this unique experience and being able to help expand the global reach of our great league," he said.

Fans who are interested in attending the games can visit a special section of NBA.com.