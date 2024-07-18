Denver Film fundraiser a screaming good time

Denver Film will be celebrating the end of summer with it's 12th annual Summer Scream. The fundraiser will be taking over Lakeside Amusement Park. Ticket holders will have access to unlimited rides and open bars. This year, the immersive creators have come up with an inspired theme for the night.

"Winona Ryder is kind of a fun, weird theme for us to try to do, which we try to challenge ourselves. So I think it will be really cool," said Andrew Novic, co-creator of Summer Scream. "We create experiences. So we're going to have movie sets from Winona movies, and cosplayers from the Colorado Cosplay Academy; and, you really get to sort of step in and interact with Winona's from all the different eras."

Denver Film

Summer Scream is limited to people over the age of 21. Tickets are $65 for Denver Film members and $75 for non-members. All the money raised goes to fund Denver Film Programming.

"It goes to Denver Film, which is a nonprofit. They have the Sie Film Center. They do the big Denver International Film Festival. They do several series and festivals throughout the year," Novic explained.

LINK: For Tickets and Information about Summer Scream

Summer Scream is Thursday, August 22, 2024 at Lakeside Amusement Park from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.