Denver DA charges California man with fentanyl distribution resulting in death

Denver DA announces charges against man due to connection to death caused by fentanyl

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann has charged Jamal Gamal, of California, with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Prosecutors believe that between Nov. 9 and Nov. 19, 2023, Gamal sold fentanyl to Collin Walker, 28, a Denver resident.

Walker died as a result, according to the district attorney's office.

The DA's office said that detectives with the Denver Police Department developed a relationship with Gamal and allegedly bought narcotics from him as part of the sting operation.

Prosecutors then claim that between Feb. 1 and Feb. 6 Gamal mailed detectives more than 14 grams of fentanyl from California, where he lives. Police in San Francisco arrested Gamal on Aug. 28. Prosecutors expect Gamal will be brought back to Denver on Sept. 16.

"Collin Walker's death is yet another tragic example of the devastation that fentanyl continues to cause in our community. The charges against Mr. Gamal should send the message that people who are accused of selling this poison in Denver will be prosecuted by my office to the fullest extent of the law," said McCann in a statement.

"The Denver Police Department shares our deepest condolences with the family of Collin Walker, and all those who have lost a loved one due to fentanyl," said Denver Chief Police Ron Thomas in a statement. "Members of our department will continue working tirelessly to remove dealers and this deadly substance from our streets with the goal of saving lives. As this investigation demonstrates, we will work to track down dealers here at home or wherever they may live in our country."