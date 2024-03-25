Denver Broncos tease new uniform for upcoming season: "New threads soon"

The Denver Broncos players will wear new uniforms this year.

The team posted on X, "New threads soon," hinting that the new uniforms are coming.

However, don't expect big changes says CBS Colorado Sports anchor Romi Bean.

The blue and orange colors aren't going anywhere, and the logo will stay the same, Bean says.

And when asked when we might see the "new threads," Bean bets as soon as the draft.

The Broncos have undergone several changes over the franchise's history, which spans over half a century. In the early 1960s, the team donned yellow jerseys and brown pants.

By 1962, it adopted the bright orange jerseys it's now known for. In 1968 -- and for about 30 years -- the team changed its helmet to include a big "D" as part of its logo and the secondary color on jerseys to incorporate more dark blue.

In a Nov. 16, 1986 AP file photo, Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (77) celebrate with unidentified teammates in Denver, Colo. Associated Press

In 1997, the team saw a radical change, modernizing the design and having the home team jersey be primarily dark blue with orange accents.

In an April 28, 2010 Getty Images file photo, Matt Wiessenberger, retail associate for the Broncos Team Store at Invesco Field at Mile High, hangs newly acquired Denver Bronco, Tim Tebow jerseys on the rack Wednesday afternoon. Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Then in 2012, while the design didn't change, those colors were inverted to feature a primarily orange top with dark blue as a secondary color.

And that's the uniform the team has been outfitted with for home games ever since. Until this year, at least.

Jarrett Stidham #4 of the Denver Broncos hands the ball off during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High on December 31, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Perry Knotts / Getty Images

In an interview with Andrew Mason of DenverSports.com, Broncos President Damani Leech says the team's logo and colors won't change but will undergo a "full redesign of the uniform," but the team is "wanting to evolve and be new and different while also being respectful of our history and traditions."