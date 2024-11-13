Watch CBS News
Denver Broncos bring in 14 truckloads of grass from Colorado turf farm for remaining games at Mile High

By Dagoberto Cordova

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Broncos will be playing on new grass this Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.  

The team said that for the third straight year they have replaced the playing field during the season in the interest of player safety.

Replacing the field took 14 truckloads of Kentucky bluegrass from a turf farm in Platteville.

It took crews 36 hours to install the sod. During the day on Wednesday crews were painting lines on the field.

The Broncos face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon in Denver.

Dagoberto Cordova

