Critically endangered California condor shot in Colorado, investigators ask for public's help

A critically endangered California condor was shot in Colorado and now investigators are asking for help from the public to track down whomever is responsible. The California condor was discovered just 24 hours after it was killed in March.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the discovery was made in a remote area northeast of Lewis, Colorado and west of McPhee Reservoir in Montezuma County. CPW, along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, are asking for help with the investigation.

Additional Information from Colorado Parks and Wildlife:

California condors are listed under the Endangered Species Act as endangered. Because they are protected under the Endangered Species Act, it is illegal for anyone to harass, harm, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, trap, capture or collect California condors. The individuals involved in killing these birds could face a third-degree felony charge of wanton destruction of protected wildlife, with a maximum fine of $5,000, restitution of $1,500 and a five-year prison sentence.

The historical California condor population declined to just 22 individuals in the wild by 1987. Currently, the California Condor Recovery Program, led by the USFWS, works with many partners to increase populations through captive breeding and release of these protected birds. As of June 2024, there are 85 condors in the wild in the rugged canyon country of northern Arizona and southern Utah. This number declined in 2023 due to impacts from the highly pathogenic avian influenza. The total world population of endangered California condors' numbers more than 560 individuals, with more than half flying free in Arizona, Utah, California, and Mexico.



Call for Information:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to come forward and assist with the investigation. Tips can be submitted in the following ways:

Colorado Parks and Wildlife :

: Colorado Operation Game Thief (OGT) Hotline: 1-877-COLO-OGT (1-877-265-6648)



Email: game.thief@state.co.us



Website: Submit a Tip

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service :

: Tip Line: 844-397-8477



Website: Submit a Tip

Should the submitted information lead to a successful prosecution of the responsible parties, a reward may be available. CPW and USFWS also assure that requests for confidentiality will be respected to protect those who come forward.