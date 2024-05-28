Watch Live: Coloradans on the U.S. Women's National Team practice in Boulder

Two soccer players from the Centennial State who play on the U.S. Women's National Team are scheduled on Tuesday to talk about their preparation for their match against Korea Republic in Colorado.

Mallory Swanson of the United States talks with Sophia Smith during USWNT Training at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 15, 2024 in Carson, California. Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

The game takes place at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City at 3 p.m. and the team is practicing at the University of Colorado Boulder this week.

Mallory Swanson, who is from Highlands Ranch, and Sophia Smith, who is from Windsor, were set to talk about the match and the current state of the team on Tuesday afternoon.

Only limited tickets are available for Saturday's USWNT match.