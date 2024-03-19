Watch CBS News
Colorado State Rams beat Cavaliers, become No. 10 seed in the tournament's Midwest Region

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado women dancing, both CU and CSU men hear names called on Selection Sunday
Colorado women dancing, both CU and CSU men hear names called on Selection Sunday 01:56

Colorado State Rams scored a victory over the Virginia Cavaliers as the men's basketball NCAA Tournament began on Tuesday with two First Four games. The Rams won 67-42 and are now a No. 10 seed in the tournament's Midwest Region and will face No. 7 Texas on Thursday.

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Four
DAYTON, OHIO - MARCH 19: Jalen Lake #15 of the Colorado State Rams drives to the basket against Taine Murray #10 of the Virginia Cavaliers during the First Four round of the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at University of Dayton Arena on March 19, 2024 in Dayton, Ohio. Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

It's the first time the Rams have ever played the Cavaliers.

With an impressive 24-10 record, the Rams weren't considered on the bubble by most bracketologists. They tied with New Mexico for sixth in the Mountain West Conference at 10-8 and have won four of their past five games.

Isaiah Stevens and McKenna Hofschild play a game of horse in Fort Collins 04:49

The Rams are led by guard Isaiah Stevens and forward Joel Scott. Stevens, a senior, is averaging 16.5 points, seven assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the past 10 games. Scott is averaging 12.9 points, six rebounds and 1.4 assists.  

Colorado State v Virginia
DAYTON, OHIO - MARCH 19: Jalen Lake #15 of the Colorado State Rams celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers in the First Four game during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at University of Dayton Arena on March 19, 2024 in Dayton, Ohio. / Getty Images

CSU wound up with a 24-10 record this season and they're coming off a 74-61 Mountain West Tournament semifinal loss to New Mexico on Friday.

Virginia placed third in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They had a 23-10 record.

The 32 first-round games of the NCAA Tournament take place Thursday and Friday. The Final Four is set for April 6-8 in Glendale, Arizona.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 19, 2024 / 10:11 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

