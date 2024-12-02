Colorado firefighters rush to extinguish car fire in Littleton

Fire crews with South Metro Fire Rescue and Littleton police rushed to a car fire in a Denver suburb on Sunday night. When they arrived a little after 8 p.m., they found the fully involved combustible engine car fire at 8071 S. Broadway in Littleton.

The engine compartment of one vehicle caught fire and two other vehicles were damaged from the heat but no structures were damaged.

No one was inside the vehicles at the time and no one was injured.

What caused the fire is being investigated.