Colorado man sentenced for "inexcusable" stabbing of Wheat Ridge police officer

A Colorado judge sentenced a 32-year-old man this week who stabbed and injured a Wheat Ridge police officer two years ago. During the sentencing hearing on Thursday the judge called Andre Deshawn Jones' actions "inexcusable."

Andre Deshawn Jones CBS

Over the summer a Jefferson County jury found Jones guilty on charges including assault, attempted murder, auto theft and resisting arrest. Jones will serve 32 in prison on those charges, and he'll also serve additional time for other crimes.

Jones stabbed Officer Allan Fischer when officers responded to a call of a stolen U-Haul in April 2022. Jones jumped out of the truck when police arrived and attacked.

Fischer had to undergo surgery after the attack. He spoke after Thursday's sentencing and said he's satisfied with the punishment.

"I don't wish bad for people, but in this case it is more about protecting society moving forward," he said. "I don't think he was remorseful about what he did. He was more remorseful about going to prison."

Fischer says he continues to struggle with nerve damage, paralysis, limited vision and chronic pain. He no longer is a patrol officer with Wheat Ridge Police Department but works in their records department.