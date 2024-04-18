Someone reportedly recorded sitting in United Airlines airplane cockpit during Colorado Rockies team trip

The FAA and United Airlines are both investigating the report of someone other than a pilot sitting inside the cockpit of an airplane during a recent Colorado Rockies team flight. The Wall Street journal originally posted an article about this investigation.

CBS News Colorado reached out to United Airlines on Thursday night to confirm there was an April 10 team flight to Toronto that is under investigation. The airline shared a statement and confirmed the pilots on that aircraft will not make further flights for United during this investigation.

United Airlines statement

We're deeply disturbed by what we see in that video, which appears to show an unauthorized person in the flight deck at cruise altitude while the autopilot was engaged. As a clear violation of our safety and operational policies, we've reported the incident to the FAA and have withheld the pilots from service while we conduct an investigation.

It was unknown who was seen in the recording of someone sitting in the cockpit of the flight. WSJ reports it has been deleted since originally being posted online.

CBS Colorado also reached out to the FAA and the Major League Baseball team, but did not receive a response on Thursday night.