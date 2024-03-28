Watch CBS News
Colorado Rockies fans: Here's where you can watch the game

By Dagoberto Cordova

/ CBS Colorado

The Rockies start their season tonight in Arizona and you may be wondering how you can watch the games this season.

AT&T Sportsnet ceased all operations last October so the team has partnered with Major League Baseball to broadcast the games.

Here is where in-market customers can find the Rockies on their cable or satellite provider:

DIRECTV: Channel 683

Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 1262

Spectrum: Channel 130 or 445 for most of Colorado and Wyoming. In Gunnison and Telluride, it's 305 or 445. In Lincoln, NE, it's 435 or 445.

The Rockies will also be available on Fubo and a paid subscription service through MLB.TV

The Rockies said YouTube TV, Hulu and Sling do not offer Rockies games at this time but they will continue to work on expanding access.

These new channels will not have programming or content until close to game time.

Drew Goodman, Ryan Spillborghs, Cory Sullivan and Jeff Huson along with Kelsey Wingert and Marc Stout will serve as announcers and sideline reporters.

For more answers about how to watch the Rockies on TV, go here: https://www.mlb.com/rockies/schedule/programming

Dagoberto Cordova

Dago Cordova manages CBS News Colorado's 24/7 streaming channel. That includes coverage of live news conferences, cutting clips of CBS Colorado newscasts and editing new content.

First published on March 28, 2024 / 11:02 AM MDT

