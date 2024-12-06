Colorado man among hikers believed dead in New Zealand

A Colorado man is among a group of hikers believed to be dead after they didn't return for their flight back earlier this week. Authorities in New Zealand believe Kurt Blair, 56, of Colorado, and Carlos Romero, 50, of California and a Canadian man have died.

Mount Cook in New Zealand CBS

The group flew by helicopter last Saturday to camp on Mount Cook, or Aoraki, with plans to summit the 12,218-foot mountain.

The three men did not show up for their return flight on Monday, Dec. 2 which triggered a search-and-rescue effort. Items belonging to the men were found the next day, Dec. 3. before the search was called off due to bad weather. The search resumed on Friday before authorities determined the men most likely did not survive.

"We do not believe that the men have survived. We believe they have taken a fall, this is certainly not the news we wanted to share today," Vicki Walker, New Zealand police inspector investigating the men's disappearance, said at a news conference on Friday.

Mount Cook or Aoraki in New Zealand CBS

Blair and Romero are certified alpine guides.

Aoraki is part of the Southern Alps a scenic and icy mountain range running the length of New Zealand's South Island.

The peak is considered to be popular among experienced climbers with its technically difficult terrain with crevasses, avalanche risk, changeable weather and glacier movement.