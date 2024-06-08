Watch CBS News
Colorado firefighters and sheriff's deputies respond to reported explosion in Douglas County

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

Sheriff's deputies and firefighters from several agencies in Colorado responded to a fire in Sedalia in the early morning hours on Saturday.

The first calls reported an explosion on Platte Avenue and came in around 3:15 a.m. Douglas County sheriff's deputies arrived to find a house and RV on fire.

They began evacuating homes as firefighters from several agencies, including South Metro Fire Rescue and West Douglas Fire, arrived and began working to extinguish the fire.

Photos from the scene show a large blaze emanating from a home.

sedalia-possible-explosion-2-dougco-so-tweet.jpg
A house and RV were on fire as deputies arrived to reports of an explosion in Sedalia, Colorado around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2024. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Officials did not immediately report the address or exact location.

No injuries were reported and the cause of that fire is now under investigation.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

First published on June 8, 2024 / 10:09 AM MDT

