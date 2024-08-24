Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado fire crews respond to warehouse fire in Adams County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

South Adams Fire posted a message on X that crews responded to a large warehouse fire that happened near 60th Avenue on Saturday.

c4a874ad-a872-49bf-9e82-6d5f8dc7edcd-copy.jpg
Commerce City Police Department

Initially, Commerce City police posted a message on X that there was a large warehouse fire happening in the 4300 block of 60th Avenue, which led to road closures. 

South Adams Fire responded to the fire along with Adams County Fire, North Metro Fire, Platte Valley Ambulance, and Commerce City PD.

fb5b4fd3-719e-4ebf-9e3c-497928bd7f35-copy.jpg
Commerce City Police Department

South Adams Fire issued an update that the fire was out while crews remained on the scene to cover hot spots. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.