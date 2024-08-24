Colorado fire crews respond to warehouse fire in Adams County

South Adams Fire posted a message on X that crews responded to a large warehouse fire that happened near 60th Avenue on Saturday.

Initially, Commerce City police posted a message on X that there was a large warehouse fire happening in the 4300 block of 60th Avenue, which led to road closures.

South Adams Fire responded to the fire along with Adams County Fire, North Metro Fire, Platte Valley Ambulance, and Commerce City PD.

South Adams Fire issued an update that the fire was out while crews remained on the scene to cover hot spots.