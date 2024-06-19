Colorado animal control officers rescue injured bald eagle near North Table Mountain
Animal control officers with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office rescued an injured bald eagle who reportedly couldn't fly.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the eagle was injured near North Table Mountain.
Officers took it to the Bird of Prey Foundation so it could receive the proper care and rehabilitation.
Jeffco Sheriff's deputies say the eagle had suffered a broken leg, along with a head injury but has responded well to treatment since being rescued by officers.