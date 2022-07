Parents shielded 4-year-old from bullets at Highland Park mass shooting There was no shortage of heroes in Monday's deadly mass shooting in Highland Park. As the shots rang out at the 4th of July parade, many ran for cover, but didn't run away from helping others. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar sat down with a husband and wife who shielded their baby from the gunfire, and three sisters who saw other people wounded around them and were prepared to die, only turning to each for strength.