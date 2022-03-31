Watch CBS News

'It's gut wrenching, you know?'

A West Garfield Park man has lived in his home for nearly 60 years. Now he faces losing the place he's called home because of reverse mortgage fraud. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has the story you'll see Only on 2.
