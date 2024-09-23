Watch CBS News

Israel launches deadly strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, warns people in Beirut and elsewhere to evac

Missiles slammed into southern Lebanon, shattering the early-morning silence Monday and reportedly killing almost 200 people as Israel said it was targeting Hezbollah weapons hidden in residential buildings. The explosions came as Israel heralded a new wave of attacks on the Iran-backed group in Lebanon, warning civilians to flee from any buildings or areas where the organization had weapons or fighters positioned.
