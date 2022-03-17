Watch CBS News

Illini and Loyola prepare for NCAAP tournament

The Illini and Loyola both got in their day before practices on the court in Pittsburgh. 7th seeded Loyola is getting set to face Ohio State, while the Illini have a 4th seed and begin their tourney journey against Chattanooga.
