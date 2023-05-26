Watch CBS News

Foodie Friday: AAPI Restaurants Week

On this Foodie Friday, we're celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and the second-ever Chicago AAPI Restaurants Week. The event featured 10 days of highlighting nearly 60 AAPI-owned and operated eateries across the city.
