Expert warns of possible Russian disinformation at the 2024 DNC in Chicago Chicago's Democratic National Convention could become a target for Russian propaganda. This comes after a massive leak of party emails prior to the democrats' 2016 convention in Philadelphia, which de-stabilized the event in dramatic fashion. Max Bergmann, a former state department official who is now with the center for strategic and international studies, explains how it could make its way to the public and the concerns if it does.