Ceasefire deal reached between Israel and Hamas: an analysis A ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas calls for the release of dozens of hostages and prisoners on both sides, and will allow for hundreds of thousands of displaced people in Gaza to return to what remains of their homes. William Muck, a professor of political science at North Central College, breaks down what still has to happen for the ceasefire to take effect and the role that the incoming Trump administration had in securing it.