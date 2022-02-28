Jeff Harris is Vice President and News Director at CBS Chicago.

His career is dedicated to the cultivation and support of enterprise and investigative journalism in the newsroom. His honors include three duPont-Columbia Awards; three Peabody Awards; four National Murrow Awards; the National Headliner Grand Award; and two IRE Certificates.

His newsrooms have been recognized numerous times with both Emmy and Murrow Awards for outstanding news operation.

Harris began his career in journalism at WEWS in Cleveland as investigative producer. From there, he was Executive Producer for Special Projects and Investigations at KMGH in Denver and held the same position at KPIX in San Francisco.

In 2008, he was named News Director at KMGH. In 2014, moved back to Cleveland to be News Director at WEWS and then to CBS Chicago in 2018.

Jeff is a graduate of Cleveland State University with a degree in Political Science.

Use this form if you have a question or comment for Jeff: