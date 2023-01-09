Andrew Ramos is a multi-skilled journalist (MSJ) with CBS 2 News Chicago.

He started in November, 2022 and came from WPIX in New York where he had been a reporter for a decade. While in New York, he covered some of the biggest stories of the past decade including the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy, lead water crisis in Newark, Super Bowl XLVIII and the devastating impact of the pandemic on small business.

He has a deep interest in reporting stories that impact the community, social injustices, culture, race, viral trends and fake news.

Previously, he hosted and reported for the Dailymail.com, CW interactive and additionally, has experience as a print reporter and voice over narrator.