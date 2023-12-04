3-year-old boy dead after being shot in Northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy is dead after suffering a gunshot wound in Merrillville, Indiana Monday.

At 5:45 p.m., Merrillville police and paramedics were called to the 3100 block of West 79th Place, near Lincoln Highway. The boy had been shot, and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

He was pronounced dead by hospital doctors.

Initial reports indicated that the child got a hold of the gun and suffered a self-inflicted wound, but police have not confirmed that information.

Police were on the scene in Merrillville late Monday night. Police tape was strung around a blue house and a white sport-utility vehicle.

Merrillville detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective E. Meyer at Emeyer@merrillville.in.gov or 219-769-3531 ext 354, or send an anonymous tip to investigations@merrillville.in.gov.