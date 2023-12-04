Watch CBS News
Local News

3-year-old boy dead after being shot in Northwest Indiana

By Chrissy Amaya

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy is dead after suffering a gunshot wound in Merrillville, Indiana Monday.

At 5:45 p.m., Merrillville police and paramedics were called to the 3100 block of West 79th Place, near Lincoln Highway. The boy had been shot, and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

He was pronounced dead by hospital doctors.

Initial reports indicated that the child got a hold of the gun and suffered a self-inflicted wound, but police have not confirmed that information.

Police were on the scene in Merrillville late Monday night. Police tape was strung around a blue house and a white sport-utility vehicle.

Merrillville detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective E. Meyer at Emeyer@merrillville.in.gov or 219-769-3531 ext 354, or send an anonymous tip to investigations@merrillville.in.gov.

First published on December 4, 2023 / 9:34 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.