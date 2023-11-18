2-year-old boy accidentally shot, killed by brother with unsecured firearm in Gary, police say
GARY, Ind. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a toddler was accidentally shot and killed Friday night, according to Gary police.
The shooting happened around 7:21 p.m. in the 2100 block of George Street.
Police say officers were dispatched to the Northlake Methodist Hospital for a 2-year-old gunshot victim. The child's mother told police her son was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old son after he found the gun in her purse when she left a bedroom.
The 2-year-old died from his injury, police said.
The Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force is investigating the shooting.
The Gary Police Department asks that gun owners secure their weapons in a gun box or with a gun lock.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 219-755-3855.
