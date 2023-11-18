2-year-old boy accidentally shot, killed by brother with unsecured firearm in Gary, police say

Toddler accidentally shot by older brother with unsecured gun in Gary, police say

Toddler accidentally shot by older brother with unsecured gun in Gary, police say

Toddler accidentally shot by older brother with unsecured gun in Gary, police say

GARY, Ind. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a toddler was accidentally shot and killed Friday night, according to Gary police.

The shooting happened around 7:21 p.m. in the 2100 block of George Street.

Police say officers were dispatched to the Northlake Methodist Hospital for a 2-year-old gunshot victim. The child's mother told police her son was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old son after he found the gun in her purse when she left a bedroom.

The 2-year-old died from his injury, police said.

The Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force is investigating the shooting.

The Gary Police Department asks that gun owners secure their weapons in a gun box or with a gun lock.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 219-755-3855.