Do you know this young Bruce Springsteen fan? He got an incredible show souvenir

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young Bruce Springsteen fan left Wednesday night's show at Wrigley Field with the souvenir of a lifetime.

And now, his interaction with The Boss during the song "The Promised Land" is going viral.

CBS 2 is trying to find that young fan who received the harmonica!

If you know him, send us a message on the CBS Chicago Facebook page.

First published on August 10, 2023 / 6:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

