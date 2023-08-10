Do you know this young Bruce Springsteen fan? He got an incredible show souvenir
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young Bruce Springsteen fan left Wednesday night's show at Wrigley Field with the souvenir of a lifetime.
And now, his interaction with The Boss during the song "The Promised Land" is going viral.
CBS 2 is trying to find that young fan who received the harmonica!
If you know him, send us a message on the CBS Chicago Facebook page.
