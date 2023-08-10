Do you know this young Bruce Springsteen fan? He got an incredible show souvenir

Young Springsteen fan gets unique souvenir from the show

Young Springsteen fan gets unique souvenir from the show

Young Springsteen fan gets unique souvenir from the show

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young Bruce Springsteen fan left Wednesday night's show at Wrigley Field with the souvenir of a lifetime.

And now, his interaction with The Boss during the song "The Promised Land" is going viral.

CBS 2 is trying to find that young fan who received the harmonica!

If you know him, send us a message on the CBS Chicago Facebook page.